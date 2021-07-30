Inside SF's new state-of-the-art 4DX movie theater at Stonestown Galleria Mall

ABC7 News was treated to an inside tour of the state-of-the-art facility.
The theater has an immersive Screen-X 270-degree theater, which covers the viewers' entire field of vision, as well as an interactive 4DX theater with special effects and motion-synchronized seats.
"When you're sitting in those seats, things are moving and the environmental effects are happening," said Cathii Van Riper, Marketing Project Coordinator for Regal Cinemas. "whether it be wind or snow, it takes you and you're part of the movie."
All local COVID-19 protocols must be followed. Click here to see a list of showtimes.
