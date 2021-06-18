Things to do in the Bay: Autumn Moon Festival, SPIN ping pong, free ice cream

Weekend of September 10 - 12
This weekend the streets of San Francisco's iconic Chinatown will transform into a colorful event full of live performances, mooncakes, and plenty of other foods and vendors for the 31st annual Autumn Moon Festival. The celebration will start with a parade led by Mayor London Breed and other officials on Saturday at 11 a.m., and will wrap up with the famous dragon appearance on Sunday night for the grand finale.
After 18 months, SPIN ping-pong club is back open in San Francisco and ready to welcome guests safely. According to the business, paddles are sterilized, employees are tested, masks are on, and you can social distance. Grab a drink and watch people play or get in on a game yourself.
It's going to be hot in the Bay Area this weekend - so ice cream sounds like a good idea to me. You know we love free stuff, so how about this? Humphry Slocombe is giving away a pint of Cornflake Crunch to anyone who shows proof of vaccination.
Event availability may be subject to change. Always be sure to check the event's official website before planning your weekend!
Downtown Napa: Oxbow Riverstage: Jackson Browne
Napa
9/10/2021
Oxbow Commons is nestled against the backdrop of the Napa River, with scenic views of the rolling hills and vineyards, steps away from the world-renowned Oxbow Public Market and numerous top-rated restaurants and hotels. Guests can sit back and enjoy the free outdoor concert or walk around taking in the region's craft beers and spirits, local Napa Valley wines, tasty food, art by world-renown artist Gordon Huether. On September 10, enjoy Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, who has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics.
FoodieLand Night Market
San Mateo
9/10/2021
FoodieLand is the perfect outdoor food event for everyone. A must-attend for foodies, this exclusive festival in the heart of San Mateo is inspired by the Night Markets of Asia. Bring your friends together for late-night sounds, tastes, and scents where you can experience a street festival this summer in the Bay Area. Enjoy authentic multicultural street foods, and many enticing beverages and desserts to please your palette. Don't miss our bar for your favorite alcoholic beverages. Stop by to participate in a variety of carnival games, and take in live musical performances by some of your favorite artists and DJs. Shop small and discover talented local artisans from dozens of local booths including jewelry, clothing, artistic paintings, candles, home decor, and more.
"Sundown Cinema" Outdoor Movie Night: "Soul" | Alamo Square
San Francisco
9/10/2021
Sundown Cinema is back, and just in time for San Francisco summer. Enjoy food, drinks, and film selections that celebrate the unique character and beauty of our city's parks and neighborhoods. Come out early before the movie to enjoy a special soulful performance from Martin Luther McCoy, Presented by SFJAZZ!
Renegade Orchestra
Piedmont
9/10/2021
Come enjoy an early afternoon concert of the Renegade Chamber Orchestra outdoors on the lawn at the Piedmont Center for the Arts. Out in the open air, join the Renegade Orchestra in their chamber size configuration as they take you on an hour long whirlwind that stretches the boundaries of what a string group can do, but all within the confines of a toe tappin' good time! Ray Charles, Nina Simone, wild Cuban charts, and a whole lot more fun!
Berkeley's Summer Outdoor Movie Night: "Soul"
Berkeley
9/10/2021
Movies are shown on a large portable 20'x12' inflatable movie screen with premium audio visual movie equipment for outdoor cinemas. Limited street parking is available. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the movie begins. Bring blankets, sleeping bags, and/or low-back beach chairs with a maximum height of 9 inches off the ground, so the view of other patrons is not blocked. A flashlight or headlamp makes walking out at the end of the night easier. Bring friends, join neighbors, and revel in some of the gems of Berkeley: our parks. This is an alcohol free event.
Downtown Napa: Oxbow Riverstage: Rodrigo y Gabriela
Napa
9/11/2021
Oxbow Commons is nestled against the backdrop of the Napa River, with scenic views of the rolling hills and vineyards, steps away from the world-renowned Oxbow Public Market and numerous top-rated restaurants and hotels. Guests can sit back and enjoy the free outdoor concert or walk around taking in the region's craft beers and spirits, local Napa Valley wines, tasty food, art by world-renown artist Gordon Huether. On September 11, enjoy Mexican acoustic-rock duo Rodrigo y Gabriela.
Sound Summit Music Festival
Mill Valley
9/11/2021
Featuring Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Father John Misty. Held in an intimate venue set amidst an expansive landscape, Sound Summit is a musical gathering like no other in the Bay Area. The festival is staged at the historic Mountain Theater, a 4000-seat natural stone amphitheater with stunning views of San Francisco Bay and beyond. Add a sun-filled day, a resonant cause, and a healthy dose of joy, spice generously with stellar music, and you have a recipe for a magical mountain brew.
Sonoma Plein Air Festival
Sonoma
9/11/2021
FREE ADMISSION to the art show, artists demonstrations, live music and hands-on art activities for all ages, including children's art classes. Purchase a painting and support art education! Plus, enjoy painting demonstrations from local artists!
SF Opera at the Ballpark
San Francisco
9/10/2021
The city is open, live opera is back and it's time to celebrate! San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Giants invite you to join us for Opera at the Ballpark. Eun Sun Kim takes the podium as music director at our FREE simulcast of Live and In Concert: The Homecoming, a one-night-only concert event. Experience an unforgettable evening of show-stopping arias under the stars with garlic fries in hand. For the first time since 2019's acclaimed Rusalka, soprano Rachel Willis-Srensen, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, and Music Director Eun Sun Kim join together with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in an evening of music and glamour, celebrating the return of live opera to the War Memorial Opera House stage.
California Rum Festival
San Francisco
9/11/2021
TheRumLab.com is proud to celebrate the 6th California Rum Festival on Sept 11th, 2021. The event will be currently held at The Hibernia Bank Building - San Francisco, California. Last year more than 20 Rum brands participated and over 700 people attended the event. This year we will enhance the event adding a Trade Program and some Tiki flair.