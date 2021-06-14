fire

Crews contain 2-alarm fire at residential building in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 p.m. UPDATE: Crews have contained the 2-alarm fire burning at an apartment building in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood.

SFFD says one person was injured in the fire and two dogs were rescued.

San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted that 80 people were displaced from the National Hotel. The district is working with San Francisco Dept. of Emergency Management to provide housing and resource to the residents evacuated.


Firefighters are responding to a fire burning on Market Street in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood Sunday.

Officials first reported the incident at around 5:50 p.m. on the 600 block of Odd Fellows Way.

Video tweeted by SFFD shows building sending up thick plumes of smoke.



Firefighters ask those nearby to close their windows and avoid the area.

