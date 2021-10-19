Coronavirus California

Vaccinated 12 to 17 year-olds eligible for 10 fully-funded SF State scholarships

SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to encourage more young people in San Francisco to get vaccinated, city officials on Monday announced residents between 12 and 17 years old who have been vaccinated could be eligible for a fully-funded four-year scholarship at San Francisco State University.

Eligible students who have been vaccinated can enter the drawing, and ten people will be selected for the scholarships.

"These college scholarships are an incredible reward for San Francisco teens doing the right thing for themselves and their community -- and that is being a part of ending this pandemic by getting the COVID-19 vaccination," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

"Our teens have endured over a year of distance learning and missed interactions with their friends. These scholarships will carry their education forward and help shape their future in innumerable ways," she said.

"SF State is committed to supporting college attendance among young people in San Francisco and helping to promote the city's vaccination goals," SFSU President Lynn Mahoney said. "These scholarships can further public health objectives while lifting up a new generation of leaders for our workforce."

Those eligible must already be vaccinated or have recently been vaccinated one of several upcoming vaccination sites in the city.
The last day to enter the drawing is Nov. 13 and winners will be announced the week of Nov. 22, city officials said.

Back in May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and older. Since then, 80 percent of youth between 12 and 17 years old have been fully vaccinated, city officials said.

More information can be found at https://together.sfsu.edu/vaccinescholarship.

