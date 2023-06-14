Power outage reported at SFO as crews work to resolve issue, official say

SAN FRANCISCO -- A power outage at San Francisco International Airport is affecting ticketing, baggage, and gates, the airport Tweeted at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with scheduled flights is advised to check with their airline.

Airport electricians are on scene and are working to restore power to the affected areas, SFO said.

Several videos sent to ABC7 News showed several people sitting in the dark in Terminal 2. One person tweeted that the power has been out for at least 20 minutes.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

