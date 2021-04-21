Coronavirus California

United Airlines opens new COVID-19 testing site at SFO

By
More COVID-19 testing is now available at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- United Airlines has a new coronavirus test site at San Francisco International Airport.

The company transformed the arrivals lounge in Terminal 3 near baggage claim into a COVID-19 test clinic that can administer more than 500 tests a day.

One traveler was at the door when the clinic opened Wednesday morning, looking to get tested. She found out the night before her results were not going to be back in time for her flight to Hawaii.

"I took it too early. I took it past the 72-hour mark. When I entered all the information into the safe travel app they require, it said, 'Nope! You are not valid to fly!' I would have to quarantine. I'm like 'nooo! My whole week in Hawaii is ruined!' I am very appreciative of express check," said Abikaliah Scarbrough of Berkeley as she headed in for her test.

Her rapid test cost $200. United also offers a PCR test that takes 24-48 hours. It costs $75.

The site is open to all travelers no matter what airline they are flying. The site takes appointments, but also accepts walk-ins.


