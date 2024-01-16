Heads up, travelers! You might want to plan a little extra time if you're flying out of San Francisco International Airport.

SFO closes 1 runway for reconstruction project: Here when it will reopen, possible travel impact

One of San Francisco International Airport's runways was shut down on Tuesday and isn't expected to reopen until this summer.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You might want to plan a little extra time if you're flying out of San Francisco International Airport.

One of the runways was shut down on Tuesday and isn't expected to reopen until July.

The five-month closure is part of a project to realign and separate two taxiways - so they no longer intersect.

Airport officials say the reconstruction will make the runways safer.

But it could add 30 to 60 minutes to delays for the next few months.

