2 San Francisco police officers, 1 former officer arrested in 2 separate incidents

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two San Francisco police officers and one retired officer have been arrested in two separate and unrelated incidents, the department announced Tuesday.

In August 2021, officials from SFPD's Property Division were conducting an inventory when they noticed a missing firearm. At that time, SFPD was in the process of preparing 22 Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine guns for destruction.

SFPD launched an investigation, which led to the termination and arrest of retired San Francisco Police Officer Mark Williams. Williams reportedly confessed to having the weapon at his home in Napa.
Williams was working for SFPD part-time under the city's Prop F program, which allows retired employees to work a limited amount of hours to help meet staffing shortages.

He voluntarily surrendered himself at San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a silencer and embezzlement.

In a separate incident, Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were arrested in connection to an incident involving the destruction of evidence on the 700 block on Mission Street on July 2, 2021.

According to court documents, San Francisco Marriott Marquis employees were looking for missing hotel property in the luggage of a guest who had been locked out of his room for non-payment when they discovered multiple credit cards, IDs, and suspected methamphetamine.

When police were called to report the suspected criminal activity, Lyons and Sien reportedly told staff that cataloging the evidence would take too long. Documents say that instead of collecting the items, the two officers disposed of the credit cards and IDs in a shred bin and flushed the drugs down a hotel toilet.

Both officers were assigned to Tenderloin Police Station at the time of the incident. Lyons, a 21-year veteran and Sien, a five-year veteran, were transferred to assignments with no public contact.

RELATED: Here's why one of SF's top officers says crime is here to stay

On April 15, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for both officers and they surrendered themselves voluntarily. Lyons was cited and released on two charges of destroying or concealing evidence. Sien was cited and released on one charge of destroying or concealing evidence.

"The actions of these SFPD members violate the law and regrettably fall far short of our department's shared values," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

All three arraignments are set for May 19, 2022.

