'SFWednesdays' brings free, live musical performances to San Francisco this summer

The performances will take place simultaneously at Union Square, Embarcadero Plaza and Mint Plaza on Wednesdays this summer.
The next performances are scheduled for this Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Performances are now planned through Aug. 18, but more will be added in September and October.
David Perry, a spokesperson for "SFWednesdays," joined ABC7 on Saturday to explain the inspiration behind the performances.
He says the initiative will reinvigorate San Francisco and "bring life back to the city with the arts."
