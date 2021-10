'SFWednesdays' brings free, live musical performances to San Francisco this summer

EMBED >More News Videos When will San Francisco "feel normal" again? An expert says the real "return of tourism" relies heavily on both conventions and business travel.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In an effort to revitalize downtown and the city's art scene, San Francisco kicked off its "SFWednesdays" initiative this month, which will bring 30 free performances to public spaces in the city.The performances will take place simultaneously at Union Square, Embarcadero Plaza and Mint Plaza on Wednesdays this summer.The next performances are scheduled for this Wednesday at 4 p.m.Performances are now planned through Aug. 18, but more will be added in September and October.David Perry, a spokesperson for "SFWednesdays," joined ABC7 on Saturday to explain the inspiration behind the performances.He says the initiative will reinvigorate San Francisco and "bring life back to the city with the arts."For more information on the performances, click here.