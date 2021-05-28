building a better bay area

Return to Tourism: How the Bay Area is getting ready for tourist season

EMBED <>More Videos

How the Bay Area is getting ready for the return to tourism

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is getting ready for summer, are you? From re-booking travel, to staycations in wine country or a day at one of San Francisco's favorite attractions, we're looking at how the summer season is shaping up and what you can expect with the return to tourism in the region.

Watch the video player above for our full special on how the Bay Area is getting ready for tourist season.

And watch ABC7 News all next week for a look at our individual stories on the return to tourism.

RETURN TO TOURISM STORIES & VIDEOS:


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandsan josesan mateosanta cruzmarinbuilding a better bay areavacationcoronavirus californiatouristcoronavirusu.s. & worldtourismcovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News