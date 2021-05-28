Return to Tourism: How the Bay Area is getting ready for tourist season

Watch the video player above for our full special on how the Bay Area is getting ready for tourist season.
And watch ABC7 News all next week for a look at our individual stories on the return to tourism.
RETURN TO TOURISM STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Heading to wine country? Here's everything you need to know before you go
- When will San Francisco feel 'back to normal' again? Here's what expert says
- Pier 39, Fisherman's Wharf comeback underway after 87% drop in visitors during pandemic
- How Bay Area's early COVID precautions playing part in bringing tourists back
- Here's where you'll likely need a vaccine passport, where you won't
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Why some Bay Area businesses are closing as CA nears fully reopening its economy
- 'I'm not afraid anymore': Overcoming fear and anxiety as the world reopens
- Reopening California: Here are the changes coming to Bay Area public transit
- San Mateo County celebrating change to yellow tier, looking ahead
Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.