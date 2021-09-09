'Shang-Chi' fight choreographer takes us behind the Muni bus battle scene

The man responsible for the scene is veteran stuntman, actor, fight choreographer, martial artist and director, Andy Cheng. Cheng was on ABC7's Getting Answers on Wednesday, and shared with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze how the epic scene came together.
Big thanks to #ShangChi fight coordinator Andy Cheng for sharing w/ @abc7newsbayarea how that epic MUNI bus fight scene came together! Interview at 23:00. https://t.co/EJjoT2Shdp pic.twitter.com/rgiUNDyJe7— Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) September 8, 2021
