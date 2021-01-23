San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks' first 2 home games to be played in Arizona due to Santa Clara Co. ban on contact sports

This undated, file photo shows the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., home of the NLH team the San Jose Sharks. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks' first two home games of the season will be played in Arizona due to a coronavirus-related ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County, the team said Saturday.

The team's hockey games on Feb. 1 and 3 will be played at the Gila River Arena in Glendale with the Sharks serving as the home team.

Sharks President Jonathan Becher said Saturday the team hopes to return to SAP Center in San Jose soon.



"We feel that we have put significant precautions in place, including daily COVID-19 testing of the athletes and support staff, to allow for us to safely return to play games at SAP Center, while not exposing the community to any additional health risk," Becher said in a news release.

Game time for the Feb. 1 game will be moved to 6 p.m. and the Feb. 3 game will be played at 7:30 p.m.

It has not yet been determined whether fans will be attending the games, the team said.

The Sharks' next home games are set for Feb. 13 and 15, but a location for those games hasn't been announced.

Santa Clara County health officials announced a three-week ban on contact sports in late November due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. They extended the ban in December and again this month due to a post-holidays surge that brought a spike in cases and overwhelmed hospital ICU bed capacity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josecoronavirus californiasan jose sharkscovid 19
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
SAN JOSE SHARKS
NHL Power Rankings: 1-31 poll, plus the biggest surprise for every team after opening week
'With Authority' kicks off 2021 with Sharks star Patrick Marleau
NHL Power Rankings: Final preseason edition for the 2021 season
What you need to know about the NHL rule changes for the 2021 season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strongest storm of season to slam SF Bay Area next week
Woman's body discovered at Peninsula beach, sheriff's office says
Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton praise and mourn Larry King
Santa Cruz mountain residents without power days after windstorm
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
COVID-19 live updates: CA reports nearly 23,000 new cases
FDA approves syringes to extract an extra dose from COVID vaccine vials
Show More
Alleged Capitol rioter accused of threatening to 'assassinate' AOC
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat
NYT: Trump, lawyer plotted to oust acting AG, undo election results
For GOP firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, anger and suspicion linger after Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News