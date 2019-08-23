Shasta County wildfire burns 600 acres, 40 percent contained

Wildfire in Shasta County, California on Thursday, August 23, 2019. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters say containment has grown in a wildfire burning in Shasta County.

The Mountain Fire is now 40 percent contained and has burned 600 acres.

The blaze has prompted the evacuation of Shasta College, which is now closed, according to CAL Fire.

Officials said an evacuation center has been set up at Crosspointe Community Church.

Highway 299 is also closed to westbound traffic at Deschutes Road and closed to eastbound traffic at Old Oregon Road. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evacuationbrush firefirewildfirecal firecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
AccuWeather Forecast: Humidity gone, warmth remains
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family finds paper in Popeyes chicken tenders
3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Lake County
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
Presidential candidates speak at DNC event in SF
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
Show More
Gunfire erupts in East Bay park, injuring one
With Authority: Devin Haney-- Boxing's next superstar
Notable figures who have died recently
Man on Bay Bridge causes major traffic delays
Passengers on flight from Oakland evacuated after report of possible smoke
More TOP STORIES News