Shasta County wildfire burns 600 acres, 40 percent contained

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters say containment has grown in a wildfire burning in Shasta County.The Mountain Fire is now 40 percent contained and has burned 600 acres.The blaze has prompted the evacuation of Shasta College, which is now closed, according to CAL Fire.Officials said an evacuation center has been set up at Crosspointe Community Church.Highway 299 is also closed to westbound traffic at Deschutes Road and closed to eastbound traffic at Old Oregon Road. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes.