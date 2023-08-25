Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her kidnapping in 2016, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday.

Sherri Papini: CA woman sentenced for faking her own kidnapping to be released in October

Sherri Papini, the Northern California mother who was arrested in March of 2022 for faking her own kidnapping, will soon be a free woman.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Papini was moved to a residential reentry management, also known as a halfway house, ahead of her release in October. She was initially set to be released in May 2024.

RELATED: 'The Vanishing Act': How Sherri Papini fooled investigators, family with phony kidnapping plot

Papini pleaded guilty to making false statements and mail fraud, after telling law enforcement that she had been abducted by two Hispanic women at gunpoint.

She was sentenced to 18-months in prison followed by 36-months of supervised housing.

According to the Department of Justice, Papini voluntarily stayed with a former boyfriend in Costa Mesa.