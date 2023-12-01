'Unexpected' shines light on Black women living with HIV in US | Watch documentary short here

Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been shining a light on HIV awareness for more than 30 years. Now, she's back with a documentary short that follows two young mothers who've turned their diagnosis into selfless activism.

In "Unexpected," we see Masonia and Cici travel to rural parts of the U.S. to share supplies and information with newly diagnosed mothers. And, more importantly, they offer hope.

In this documentary short we also hear from experts on the subject and ride along with Masonia and Cici as they road trip to the rural south to expand their sisterhood and let these women know they're not alone.

Watch "Unexpected" in the video player above or wherever you stream this station on Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or Google TV.