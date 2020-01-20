Saint Mary's College student among 3 injured in Moraga shooting

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News is learning more details about a shooting that left three people injured in Moraga.

Saint Mary's College says one of the victims is a student and the suspect is said to be a former student.

Moraga police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Isaiah Glaze of Sacramento. Investigators say he shot two people at the Rheem Shopping Center around 7:30 Sunday night. The police chief says Glaze had a past dating relationship with one of the victims.

Officers found Glaze in a parking lot off Moraga Road suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are now investigating the incident as domestic violence.

Saint Mary's is offering support to students and is encouraging them to take advantage of resources on campus if they need it.
