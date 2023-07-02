1 man injured after shooting in San Francisco Chinatown, police say

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that happened in Chinatown Saturday night and left one man injured.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that happened in Chinatown Saturday night and left one man injured.

Officers assigned to Central Station responded to the area of Grant Avenue, between Jackson and Pacific Streets, on a report of a shooting at approximately 10:07 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They rendered medical aid and summoned medics to the scene.

Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and this remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

