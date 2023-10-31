The best luxury gifts for your loved ones this holiday season

A little bit of luxury in your life can't hurt. Luxury is in the eye of the beholder, so whether it's a brand new Apple Watch or the most dependable overnight bag, make sure you get the best luxury gifts to enhance your and your loved ones' lifestyle.

1. Apple Watch Series 9

The newest Apple Watch is a powerful offering with fast processing and multiple new functions to help you with your daily life. Check out other Apple Watches as well.

Image credit: Apple

2. Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate luxury beauty item, helping you prepare for any night out or big meetings with the gentlest, most beautiful curls. This is a must-have.

Image credit: Dyson

3. Yves Saint Laurent Cassandre Matelassé Leather Wallet

This is my mom's all-situation wallet. Built with exquisite matelassé stitching, this clutch-sized wallet with a removable strap is handy, and durable. If this one's too pricey, consider the equally amazing Small Monogram Quilted Leather Wallet.

Image credit: Nordstrom.

4. Apotheke 25-piece Advent Calendar

Enjoy the gifting season with this luxury set of fragrance and smell delights. The Apotheke advent calendar fills each day with candles, diffusers and limited-edition accessories for the most luxurious in-home fragrant experience. Get 10% off your first order by signing up to Apotheke.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Saatva Latex Pillows

Luxury and these amazing Saatva Latex Pillows go hand in hand. Sleep as if you're on a cloud with these plush, hotel-quality pillows.

Image credit: Saatva

6. Drunk Elephant Day Serum

This GMA-approved bestselling Drunk Elephant day serum is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, helping limit aging and keeping your skin fresh and bright.

Image credit: Drunk Elephant

7. For Days 8-piece Porcelain Set

The 8-piece porcelain set from For Days is my favorite luxury item: they give my fridge a calming aesthetic that motivates me to cook and create.

Image credit: For Days

8. Hexclad Pan Set

Hexclad stands up to Gordon Ramsay's demands - that's more than luxury. Get their 3-pan set for some forever cooking.

Image credit: Amazon

9. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

One of the best-selling items on Spanx, the Faux Leather Leggings is an all-weather favorite for your Fall collection. Get 10% off by signing up to Spanx's email.

Image credit: Spanx

10. Béis Carry-On

The beautiful Béis pink carry-on will help complete your Barbie core aesthetic. Consider bundling with a Large Check-in Roller to save even more.

Image credit: Béis

11. Steve Madden Chocolate Brown Highline

A fall and winter luxury staple, the Steve Madden chocolate brown Highline suede will never go out of style, and would add a touch of class to your shoe library without fully breaking the bank.

Image credit: Amazon

12. Dagne Dover Carryall

The Dagne Dover carryall has been such a lifesaver - I can practically use it for everything with its many sizes and versatile design, be it a quick hangout or an overnight trip.

Image credit: Amazon

13. KitchenAid Mixer

Mix it up with the beautiful KitchenAid Mixer, built to take it all on with the durable and built-to-last metal construction.

Image credit: Amazon

14. Away Travel Bag

This is my go-to bag for any short trip. With multiple sections, a shockproof laptop compartment and a stylish design, the Everywhere Bag can absolutely get you everywhere.

Image credit: Away

15. Cariuma Shoes

Luxury can also be sustainable. Your favorite celebrities are rocking these fashionable, sustainable Cariumas, and you could get one too; my personal favorite is the Black Canvas Slip-On, but nothing says luxury more than the Off-White Premium Leather.

Image credit: Away