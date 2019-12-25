Holiday shoppers hurry to finish errands before stores close Christmas day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a mad dash across the Bay Area to finish errands before stores close on Christmas Day.The Honey Baked store in Colma had a line out the door for hours.One couple from Daly City said the line was too long Christmas Eve morning, so they came back in the afternoon."The line was two blocks down. It was cold so we decided we'll go home and come back and that's what we did. And this isn't bad. And they move it good. They really do," Dianne Delucchi said.Mary Mertaala, from San Francisco's Richmond District, walked out with a ham and was on to her next errand. "I still have to go to Costco, I still need to buy my cake. Yep. And gifts not complete yet," Mertaala said.Paula Daniels and Alex Prince from Daly City said they still have more stops to go. "Last minute shopping. Stopped at the Honey Baked ham, now we're on our way to Mission Street to do some more shopping just out here- enjoying the holidays," Daniels said.Kriszna Pongracz and her husband were picking up a small Christmas tree for their friends at Delancey Street Christmas Trees. They drove in from the Oakland Hills to visit their friends."They're in their 80's and they can't drive anymore. We used to get a Christmas trees with them for 20 years" Pongracz said.She also said that after they drop the Christmas tree, she has to go to the grocery store. Both of her kids and grand-kids are coming over for a Christmas Eve dinner. "We are Hungarians,and in Hungary Christmas Eve is the big celebration. We are just chilling on the 25 and the 26," Pongracz said.Workers at Delancy Street Christmas Trees said there was a line of cars waiting for a tree when they opened Christmas Eve morning.Robert Verrinder works at the tree lot and said they've been slammed since the day after Thanksgiving, but he enjoys it. "Since we got here this morning, cars were lined up all the way down the pier. We've been busy since we got here,"Verrinder said. "Christmas Eve, everyone deserves a tree you know- we're here for them."