Coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic: SF's Union Square a 'ghost town' as shoppers stay home, stores announce closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area's retail landscape has changed dramatically in the past several days as the coronavirus crisis continues to grow and change. Many retailers are trying to protect customers by closing doors temporarily.

It only took a moment for tourists to realize this wasn't the same Union Square they've seen in post cards, it was empty.

"I was here a week ago, it was a lot busier, I was just thinking as I was crossing the street it was very quiet, a bit sad actually," said tourist Jeremy Bedwani.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide

Sportswear giant Nike announced it will close its store at Stockton and Post on Monday along with all of its U.S. stores until March 27 in an effort to contain the Coronavirus.

Apple announced Saturday it was closing all of its stores for two weeks.

Also closing doors temporarily is Sennheiser Audio, Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie and Fitch, and Hollister.

RELATED: Oakland City leaders stepping up to help small businesses during COVID-19 crisis

Other retailers like Lululemon, Walmart and grocery chain Safeway are changing or reducing store hours.

Macy's Department Store was open but very empty.

The Patagonia store on North Point Street in San Francisco is also closed temporarily as a precaution.

"I was going to return something at Patagonia but they are closed because of COVID19 outbreak, said shopper Darren Anorga.

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Starbucks implements 'to go' model, Lululemon closes North American stores

A security guard posted outside the Patagonia store said he was there to prevent any burglaries or looting.

In Marin County, there were few customers Sunday at the Town Center in Corte Madera, a sign on one store told customers to stay out if they feel sick.

Restaurants like Pig in a Pickle are struggling, but are now offering customers a new way to order food.

"We figured if people are reluctant to be around other people, you can order online for curbside pickup and stay in the car pull up, food is ready," said restaurant owner Damon Stainbrook.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingunion squaresan franciscohealthbusinesscoronavirusstore closing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Debate fact check: Examining claims from Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
New York City, Long Island closing schools as COVID-19 toll rises
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: CA to close all bars, seniors told to self-isolate
WATCH LIVE: Grand Princess cruise ship expected to leave Port of Oakland
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
VIDEO: Stephen Curry shares PSA about COVID-19 safety
Biden says he'll pick a female VP; Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too
COVID-19: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
Show More
Coronavirus: Newsom calls CA bars to close, seniors to self-isolate
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
Doctor treating coronavirus patient pleads for people to stay home
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News