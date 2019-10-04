Do grocery delivery services deliver quality?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With commuting, working, and taking care of family members, many people wish they had more time in a day. That's why more and more people across the country are turning to grocery delivery services and filling their fridges with the click of a button.So, how do these services work, and are they worth the money? Consumer Reports browsed hundreds of virtual aisles to find out.Consumer Reports put seven grocery delivery services to the test by ordering the same products from each. While some of the services ship directly from a warehouse, others use a personal shopper at a local store.Shipt, owned by Target, and Amazon Prime Now led the pack in CR's overall satisfaction score. But all of the services generally met expectations. To get the best out of the one you choose, CR has some tips.First, inspect your delivery. Got bruised a banana, for example? If you're not satisfied, the services will offer a refund, replacement, or credit voucher.While some services like FreshDirect packed food carefully, others didn't take recommended safety precautions with raw meat and poultry.If there's space for special instructions or a way to communicate with your shopper, indicate which items you want packaged separately to avoid leakage and cross-contamination.And be sure to pick your delivery window carefully. The USDA recommends that you put your food in the refrigerator within 2 hours of shopping, one hour if the air temperature is above 90 degrees.Consumer Reports says before you commit to an online grocer, see if there's a 30-day free delivery trial to make sure it works for you.