Shopping

Do grocery delivery services deliver quality?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With commuting, working, and taking care of family members, many people wish they had more time in a day. That's why more and more people across the country are turning to grocery delivery services and filling their fridges with the click of a button.

So, how do these services work, and are they worth the money? Consumer Reports browsed hundreds of virtual aisles to find out.

Consumer Reports put seven grocery delivery services to the test by ordering the same products from each. While some of the services ship directly from a warehouse, others use a personal shopper at a local store.

Shipt, owned by Target, and Amazon Prime Now led the pack in CR's overall satisfaction score. But all of the services generally met expectations. To get the best out of the one you choose, CR has some tips.

First, inspect your delivery. Got bruised a banana, for example? If you're not satisfied, the services will offer a refund, replacement, or credit voucher.

While some services like FreshDirect packed food carefully, others didn't take recommended safety precautions with raw meat and poultry.

If there's space for special instructions or a way to communicate with your shopper, indicate which items you want packaged separately to avoid leakage and cross-contamination.

And be sure to pick your delivery window carefully. The USDA recommends that you put your food in the refrigerator within 2 hours of shopping, one hour if the air temperature is above 90 degrees.

Consumer Reports says before you commit to an online grocer, see if there's a 30-day free delivery trial to make sure it works for you.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscoconsumer reports7 on your sideshoppinggrocery storedelivery service
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP: Driver in Hwy 101 wrong-way crash that killed 4 was impaired
Bay Area students come together to help paralyzed dog
SF DA George Gascón to resign, report says
Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Richmond
Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing massage
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Sheriff: Fatal hit-and-run in Cupertino park was 'intentional, random'
Show More
LA subway singer offered record deal, thanks officer behind viral video
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
VIDEO: Bertha is a 'serial leaper' who loves apples
BART riders worry about loss of parking if El Cerrito station redeveloped
WATCH: Dog rescued by firefighters from well
More TOP STORIES News