Coronavirus California

Famed San Francisco retailer, Gump's, at risk of closing amid coronavirus pandemic

By

(Gump's)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gump's says they will close their San Francisco store and business if they can't reopen by mid-June.

"I'd like to know why we're not open now, fully. I would like to know why people aren't back to work now," said John Chachas, whose family owns Gump's, a 158 year old San Francisco business that dates back to the Gold Rush.


RELATED: The Stud, SF's oldest LGBT bar, closing after almost 55 years in business due to COVID-19

Chachas bought Gump's out of bankruptcy in 2019 and reopened the store at its original Union Square location at 250 Post Street, where today, it's boarded up. Like other retailers, he closed up shop in March when the city gave orders to shelter in place.

"I have a couple weeks left of tolerance of this, then we won't have any choice but to close the business," said Chachas, who added, "Gump's survived the great earthquake, the fire, the great depression. It's survived so many things. It seems at this moment it can't
survive bad policy and that would be tragic."

Chachas cites data that he says shows San Francisco can reopen now. Some of that data is from Covid Act Now, which says COVID patients are using 16% of California's 7,900 ICU beds, 55% of which are unoccupied.

"There's plenty of hospital capacity, so the logic of running this process as though we were facing a giant tsunami of danger for the health care system quite frankly is a fallacy."


RELATED: Longtime Santa Rosa pie shop closes due to COVID-19 while other local businesses reopen

"We have employees that have worked for this company for many, many years," said Marc Capalbo, who runs operations for the store. If Gump's closes, they will have to lay off all 40 of their employees.

"And that's the hard part too, with what's transpired most recently with the tensions and all that, it just seems like everything else is so irrelevant. And at the same time, you're still dealing with all these employees that have families and lives, it's really hard," said
Capalbo.

On Friday, Mayor London Breed's office said in store retail is scheduled to reopen on June 15th, but that they continue to look at public health data to see if that date could change.


"The economic health of our City is important and we are trying to move as quickly as we can but also as safely as we can because the last thing we want is to have a surge and have to shut down again. So while we're moving aggressively as we can, we can't ignore
public health entirely," said Jeff Cretan, communications director for Mayor Breed.

Chachas is concerned he won't be able to reopen on June 15th and that the City will postpone retail reopening indefinitely.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscoholiday shoppingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusstore closing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Gump's San Francisco is back
San Francisco's Gumps closes its doors
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SF, Alameda counties modify stay-at-home order to allow 'social bubbles'
EXCLUSIVE: 37 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Hayward hospital, CEO says
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Here's everything allowed to reopen in CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who trains San Jose police about bias severely injured by riot gun during protest
EXCLUSIVE: Unarmed black man handcuffed by Alameda police for 'dancing in the street'
Oakland mayor apologizes for using f-word during speech, cites passion
Bruce Maxwell details how kneeling during national anthem changed his life
Joe Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
State to review Vallejo P.D. after officer shot, killed man
EXCLUSIVE: 37 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Hayward hospital, CEO says
Show More
Crews battle fire at historic Lorenzo Theater in San Lorenzo
Crews battling 2-alarm brush fire in Fairfield, officials say
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
SF, Alameda counties modify stay-at-home order to allow 'social bubbles'
Meet the woman who protested in Oakland on a horse
More TOP STORIES News