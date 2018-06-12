7 ON YOUR SIDE

Popular SUVs flunk crash test for passengers

EMBED </>More Videos

Driving a sport utility vehicle can make you feel like the king of the road - or at least safer than in a little car. However, new crash tests show the big comfy cars still don't protect passengers the way they should. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Driving a sport utility vehicle can make you feel like the king of the road - or at least safer than in a little car. However, new crash tests show the big comfy cars still don't protect passengers the way they should. Two popular models flunked a recent crash test done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Resarchers at the auto safety organization said automakers have made great strides in protecting drivers if an SUV sideswipes an object like a pole or tree. However, the researchers said, they still haven't made great strides in protecting passengers in the front seat.

Crash tests showed deficiencies in airbags, seat belts and overall structure in some models. On a positive note, three of the eight models tested received top ratings. Three more were ranked as "acceptable,'' However, two of them received a poor rating: The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer.

The institute found the Explorer's structure collapsed when the front right side crashed against a wall. That put the front passenger at risk of hip and leg injuries

In the Jeep Grand Cherokee test, the side airbag failed to deploy and the dummy's head hit hard against the dashboard, IIHS reported.

The Jeep's parent company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), said in a statement: "All FCA vehicles meet or exceed federal safety standards," and are "engineered to address real-world driving situations. No single test measures overall vehicle safety."

Ford said, "The Explorer is a safe vehicle and has earned the highest 5-star overall NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) ratings, as well as 'good' ratings in front- and side- IIHS crash tests. We fully expect next year's all-new 2020 Explorer will perform well."

The IIHS gave its top rating for front-passenger safety to the 2019 Kia Sorento. Other top performers were the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and the 2018 GMC Acadia. The "acceptable" ratings went to the 2018 Toyota Highlander, 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2018 Honda Pilot.

The IIHS said it started doing passenger-side crash tests just last year as a way to encourage carmakers to pay more attention to safety of folks riding shotgun.

Click here for the full findings.

Written and produced by Renee Koury
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernscar crashcarscrashsafetyauto newsauto industrySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Girl buys toys from Amazon without parents' permission
DIY alarm systems gain popularity
More Shopping
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News