Saggy new mattresses plague stroke survivor

A stroke survivor bought a new mattress, but she says it was delivered broken not once, but twice. (KGO-TV)

By and Randall Yip
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
A stroke survivor bought a new mattress, but she says it was delivered broken not once, but twice.

The Healdsburg woman is paralyzed on the right side of her body, making her mattress especially important.

Christine Webster points out the big sag in her mattress. "Can you see that?" she asks while pointing to her mattress. "It's broken"

A 7 On Your Side producer ran his hand over the mattress and could feel it was uneven.

"When you lay on it, it bends," explains Christine. "Your body bends. It's not flat."

"So I end up sleeping with my legs over there and my head over here. And that's the only way. I have to sleep diagonally."

Christine bought her mattress from Mattress Firm in Santa Rosa several months ago. She noticed a problem right away and Mattress Firm agreed to deliver a new one.

Christine said the second mattress wasn't any better. She estimates she made dozens of calls to Mattress Firm trying to get a refund.

"Oh, my gosh. I'm never getting my money back," Christine remembers saying. "I'm never getting another mattress and I'm still sleeping on the broken mattress."

Mattress Firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in early October and announced it would be closing 700 of its 3,200 stores.

So far no Northern California stores are scheduled to close.

Christine's hopes for a refund dimmed.

"They refused to do anything. They said they'd call back. They would never call back. It was just awful."

She decided it was time to contact 7 On Your Side. We contacted Mattress Firm and Christine received a refund in just a couple of days.

Mattress Firm told us:

"We are committed to customer satisfaction and offer a 120-day trial. We processed a full refund for her purchase and offered to let her keep the product. We are happy to learn that Ms. Webster is pleased with the outcome. "

"Just a phone call from your television station made all the difference and for me, a $1000 is a huge amount of money," Christine said almost teary-eyed.

