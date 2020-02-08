7 On Your Side

Save money on flowers, warning if you buy them online

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Valentine's Day is coming up, so if you plan on buying flowers for a loved one, we've got some help..

Seven on Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor at Bay Area Consumer's Checkbook on tips on saving money on flowers, the difference between buying them at a supermarket and retail florist, and has a warning if you shop for flowers online.

You have until March 5, 2020 to see Consumers' Checkbook's report on finding a florist.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview.

