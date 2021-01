Dangerous storm could dump 7 feet of snow, bring 100 mph wind gusts to Sierra Nevada

⚠️ Blizzard Warning for the Sierra ⚠️10 PM tonight thru Friday. Strong winds will produce zero visibility & whiteout conditions with high drifting snow. This will be a dangerous & life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel.



Winter Storm Info - https://t.co/CRkNyVZRtH pic.twitter.com/F9Xy8omvTo — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 26, 2021

Backcountry Avalanche Watch in effect Tuesday evening through Friday morning for the Sierra including the Tahoe Basin, for EXTREME Avalanche danger. Avoid all backcountry activity during the upcoming major winter storm this week. pic.twitter.com/1zyEejUOmg — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 26, 2021

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An atmospheric river that's expected to bring flooding rain to the Bay Area is also set to dump heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada.ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Sierra could see a whopping 7 feet by Friday morning."It's going to be crazy heavy and blowing around," adds meteorologist Mike Nicco.If you're thinking this may be the perfect time to head to Tahoe, think again. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Sierra from 10 p.m. Tuesday night through Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening white-out conditions with wind gusts over 100 mph over ridges."Travel will be impossible at times," says Tuma."We could have whiteout conditions. Blizzard conditions. I would not be surprised if several highways and interstates are closed in the high country," Nicco says.Even when it's not snowing, the NWS warns of "treacherous" icy conditions.A backcountry avalanche warning is also in effect through Friday.