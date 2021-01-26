snow

Dangerous storm could dump 7 feet of snow, bring 100 mph wind gusts to Sierra Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An atmospheric river that's expected to bring flooding rain to the Bay Area is also set to dump heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Sierra could see a whopping 7 feet by Friday morning.

"It's going to be crazy heavy and blowing around," adds meteorologist Mike Nicco.

If you're thinking this may be the perfect time to head to Tahoe, think again. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Sierra from 10 p.m. Tuesday night through Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening white-out conditions with wind gusts over 100 mph over ridges.



"Travel will be impossible at times," says Tuma.
"We could have whiteout conditions. Blizzard conditions. I would not be surprised if several highways and interstates are closed in the high country," Nicco says.

Even when it's not snowing, the NWS warns of "treacherous" icy conditions.

A backcountry avalanche warning is also in effect through Friday.

