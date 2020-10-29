Politics

Silicon Valley Organization CEO resigns amid 'blatantly racist' attack ad backlash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Silicon Valley Organization CEO and President Matt Mahood has resigned after a racist attack ad was posted on the business group's website.

The ad by the SVO political action committee showed a group of Black men rioting, with the question, "Do you really want to sign on to this."

RELATED: Silicon Valley Organization under fire for 'blatantly racist' attack in race for SJ City Council

It was seemingly meant to sway voters away from San Jose District 6 Council candidate Jake Tonkel.

He's running against incumbent Dev Davis, who has since renounced the organization's endorsement.

It's not the first time the SVO has been accused of racist attack ads.

RELATED: FBI investigating possible hate crime after swastika, 'Trump' spray painted on Lafayette home

"We have to acknowledge that this isn't a one event thing, it's many things that have happened, maybe they were small, but they add up and add up and add up, and they hurt our community/it was morally, ethically, and politically wrong. I won't stand for it, we won't stand for it, it's BS and it stops now," said board member Kevin Surace.

The organization has hired a third-party investigator to look into the incident.

It's also going to require racial and sensitivity training for all staff and board members.

WATCH: Our America: Living while Black
EMBED More News Videos

Watch "Our America: Living While Black" beginning Monday, October 19 on select ABC stations. Check your local listings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan joseadvertisingracismsilicon valleyelection
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Americans vote early in record numbers, just days from Election Day
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3
COVID-19 concern: College students returning home for holidays
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area approaches 120,000 cases
SFUSD preparing for gradual return to in-person learning
Share your voting experience here
Show More
Seniors can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail
Facebook employees in U.S. to have Thanksgiving week off, memo says
Bay Bridge traffic picking back up amid COVID-19
Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
More TOP STORIES News