SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are asking the public's help identifying a woman after she was caught on camera stealing a liquor bottle worth $4,000 from a San Jose restaurant Tuesday night.In the surveillance video, a woman is seen entering the empty bar counter of the Grandview Restaurant, grabbing the bottle and walking away with a man.Santa Clara County Sheriff's Officials say the suspect(s) are facing felony grand theft.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500, or the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.