'Slap an Asian' challenge has San Francisco police, Muni on alert

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Claims that there is a "slap an Asian" challenge going on in the Bay Area have put San Francisco police on alert.

Word of the so-called "challenge," in which people are told to slap people of Asian descent on public transit, has been spreading on social media this week. One viral post says a challenge-related assault occurred last Friday.



SFPD says it has not heard any reports of this happening, but "out of an abundance of caution" the agency has warned SFMTA, Muni, and other transit partners to look out for these instances of violence.

"We have not located any reports related to this post and we are not able to corroborate claims of a 'slap' challenge taking place in the Bay Area," SFPD said in a tweet. "We encourage anyone who becomes a victim of crime in San Francisco to file a police report. To report crimes in progress or other emergencies, the public should call 911."

The department reminded everyone that dispatchers and first responders have access to interpreters for those not fluent in English.

