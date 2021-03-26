'Slap an Asian' challenge has San Francisco police, Muni on alert

Word of the so-called "challenge," in which people are told to slap people of Asian descent on public transit, has been spreading on social media this week. One viral post says a challenge-related assault occurred last Friday.
I’m hearing there’s a “slap an Asian” challenge going on with the youths in the Bay Area now.— Not that Asian dude 🙃 (@geesubay) March 25, 2021
This is exactly what happens when people openly condone violence and hate towards a minority group through constant public villanization and ostracism.
SFPD says it has not heard any reports of this happening, but "out of an abundance of caution" the agency has warned SFMTA, Muni, and other transit partners to look out for these instances of violence.
"We have not located any reports related to this post and we are not able to corroborate claims of a 'slap' challenge taking place in the Bay Area," SFPD said in a tweet. "We encourage anyone who becomes a victim of crime in San Francisco to file a police report. To report crimes in progress or other emergencies, the public should call 911."
VIDEO: How rise in Anti-Asian racism impacts mental health
The department reminded everyone that dispatchers and first responders have access to interpreters for those not fluent in English.
