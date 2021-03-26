'Slap an Asian' challenge has San Francisco police, Muni on alert

I’m hearing there’s a “slap an Asian” challenge going on with the youths in the Bay Area now.



This is exactly what happens when people openly condone violence and hate towards a minority group through constant public villanization and ostracism. — Not that Asian dude 🙃 (@geesubay) March 25, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10435733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With a rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes across the U.S., mental health experts warn racist aggression can seriously impact mental health.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Claims that there is a "slap an Asian" challenge going on in the Bay Area have put San Francisco police on alert.Word of the so-called "challenge," in which people are told to slap people of Asian descent on public transit, has been spreading on social media this week. One viral post says a challenge-related assault occurred last Friday.SFPD says it has not heard any reports of this happening, but "out of an abundance of caution" the agency has warned SFMTA, Muni, and other transit partners to look out for these instances of violence."We have not located any reports related to this post and we are not able to corroborate claims of a 'slap' challenge taking place in the Bay Area," SFPD said in a tweet. "We encourage anyone who becomes a victim of crime in San Francisco to file a police report. To report crimes in progress or other emergencies, the public should call 911."The department reminded everyone that dispatchers and first responders have access to interpreters for those not fluent in English.