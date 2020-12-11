Pets & Animals

North Bay animal educators create interactive learning experience with sloths, reptiles

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An animal educational outreach program is pivoting during the pandemic and has opened up the Sonoma Sloth House for guests to interact and learn about the animals.

The Sonoma Sloth House was born from Brandi Blue and her partner Daniel Moore who run Safari Encounters. The program cares for about 60 animals they've rescued or acquired from around the country.


Pre-pandemic, the pair generated revenue with school and hospital visits along with convention appearances.

Brandi shares how it took her and Daniel four months to make this former sunroom over.

"We worked 14-hours a day... we spouted all of our savings into this. It's not like we had investors for it. It's a close-to-home project. We did everything by ourselves," says Brandi, who sits next to Sid, one of three sloths.

The plan is to eventually expand their offerings to the public with other animals like porcupines and fish. Currently they're searching for someone who can help install a concrete walkway so the facility in Penngrove is handicap accessible.

A visit to the sloth house cost $500 for up to five people which sounds steep but Brandi says all proceeds go back to the care of the animals and helps keep them afloat until the pandemic is over.

To learn more about the Sloth House and Safari Encounters, visit the Safari Encounters website here.
