Small plane from Idaho makes emergency landing at Mineta San Jose Airport, 1 of 2 runways closed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A small plane carrying four people from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has made a successful emergency landing at Mineta San Jose Airport after reporting mechanical issues on Friday. No injuries have been reported.SKY7 video shows the small plane flying low, the plane making a landing, and the passengers walking off the plane.The pilot reported having mechanical difficulties and had been in the air for about 45 minutes.Officials say the plane has been going back and forth from SJC and Reid-Hillview Airport, burning off fuel around San Jose.Crews are currently on the scene assisting with the emergency landing.One of two runways has re-opened to commercial traffic, according to airport officials. Mineta San Jose says there may be a few delays, so you can check with your airline for flight specific information.