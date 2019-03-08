Lancaster mother pleads for missing 13-year-old daughter to return home

EMBED <>More Videos

The mother of a missing Lancaster girl who hasn't been seen for nearly three weeks is pleading for her daughter to return home safely.

LANCASTER, Calif. -- The mother of a missing Lancaster girl who hasn't been seen for nearly three weeks is pleading for her daughter to return home safely.

Nefertirti Neal says her daughter, Skylar Mannie, walked off on Valentine 's Day after she got the police involved in an inappropriate relationship the 13-year-old was trying to have with an adult. She hasn't seen or heard from her since.

"I think that she met someone else, and that someone else is taking advantage of her being 13," Neal shared.

RELATED: Decomposing body found in column of SoCal supermarket

She said these last three weeks have been hell, made even worse when the body of a young girl matching her daughter's description turned up this week in Hacienda Heights.

"There's nothing worse than to not know where your baby is, and to have a homicide detective call you and ask you what color is her shirt and where are her scars," Neal added.

The body isn't Skylar, and now her family just wants their little girl back home.

"Skylar, I love you, I care about you, I'm afraid for you," Neal said. "Your sister and your brother want you to come home. Come home. Be safe. Come home."

RELATED: Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed grand jury transcripts detail horrific torture of Anthony Avalos

While Skylar's mother hasn't been in contact with her daughter, she said other people have been in contact with her on social media since her disappearance. She was even sent a video where an older man is seen touching the young teen.

She said her daughter was also seen on a Metro train heading to Los Angeles, where she is believed to be.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Lancaster station or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
southern californialos angeles county sheriffs departmentmissing girlmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
California Symphony member suspected of naked peeping
Bicyclist killed after crash with truck in SF's SoMa District
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
Accuweather Forecast: Mainly dry today, more rain tomorrow
Warren says tech giants have 'too much power,' need breakup
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
Show More
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
Car listed by DMV as total loss after mistake by insurance company
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Legendary NYC mob boss Carmine Persico dies at 85
More TOP STORIES News