Lancaster mother pleads for missing 13-year-old daughter to return home

LANCASTER, Calif. -- The mother of a missing Lancaster girl who hasn't been seen for nearly three weeks is pleading for her daughter to return home safely.Nefertirti Neal says her daughter, Skylar Mannie, walked off on Valentine 's Day after she got the police involved in an inappropriate relationship the 13-year-old was trying to have with an adult. She hasn't seen or heard from her since."I think that she met someone else, and that someone else is taking advantage of her being 13," Neal shared.She said these last three weeks have been hell, made even worse when the body of a young girl matching her daughter's description turned up this week in Hacienda Heights."There's nothing worse than to not know where your baby is, and to have a homicide detective call you and ask you what color is her shirt and where are her scars," Neal added.The body isn't Skylar, and now her family just wants their little girl back home."Skylar, I love you, I care about you, I'm afraid for you," Neal said. "Your sister and your brother want you to come home. Come home. Be safe. Come home."While Skylar's mother hasn't been in contact with her daughter, she said other people have been in contact with her on social media since her disappearance. She was even sent a video where an older man is seen touching the young teen.She said her daughter was also seen on a Metro train heading to Los Angeles, where she is believed to be.Anyone with more information is urged to call the Lancaster station or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.