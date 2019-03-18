Society

2 studies to be launched to investigate mysterious odor in Milpitas

SKY7 is over the area of Milpitas, Calif. on Monday, March 18, 2019.

By
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Longtime residents of Milpitas say they have lived with mysterious odors for decades that fill the air whenever they open their windows or doors, talk a walk in the park, or go shopping.

The South Bay community, nestled between the bay and the foothill range, sits downwind from several facilities that have long been the subject of complaints. They treat waste and sewage water and collect solid waste and material for recycling.

Two separate studies are soon to be launched to analyze the odors so they can be traced back to the source for mitigation. One study, authorized by an $85,000 appropriation by the City Council, will involve both handheld and stationary monitors placed on city-owned utility poles. The other study will be done by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD). Both are expected to take a year or longer and will look for seasonal variations in the types and intensity of odor detected in addition to the compounds identified.

The BAAQMD says it regularly receives public nuisance complaints about smelly air in Milpitas. It logged 3,500 complaints in 2015, but the number has grown smaller each year with 1,500 complaints last year. Still, both the city and the air district are stepping in and engaged in separate studies.

One 20-year-long resident told ABC7 News that she has been asked by potential homeowners about the mystery odors that permeate their community. She acknowledges to them that the air does smell, and she has seen buyers shy away.

If issues can be corrected during the course of the separate studies, both the city and the air district say that they will be addressed without waiting for the full term of the studies. The city is currently evaluating handheld and stationary monitors, while the air district has set April 2 as the deadline for contractors to submit proposals and bids.

ABC7 News has reached out to Republic Services, operator of the Newby Island landfill and recycling facility, for its reaction to the two planned studies.

David Louie will have more on this developing story on ABC7 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Follow him on Twitter here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societymilpitasodorair qualityinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shooting of East Bay school principal shocks community
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 5 wounded; Suspect in custody
Metallica, SF Symphony to hold first concert at Chase Center
Larry Baer video fallout: SF mayor demands tough action against Giants CEO
Parking program for homeless to start at Oakland churches
Accuweather Forecast: Spring warmth tapers
3 sickened after strong odor reported at San Jose post office
Show More
French experts see clear links in Boeing crashes
NJ man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Big Deer Park fire could take 2 days to burn out
More TOP STORIES News