7 On Your Side, DMV, TSA answer your questions about Real ID

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have questions about the Real ID system ? You're not alone. That's why 7 On Your Side brought in representatives with the TSA and DMV to get you the information you need.Real ID is a new kind of identification card issued by the California DMV that requires more proof of identity/residence to obtain and meets the new federal regulations for identification standards.Take a look at what some of our experts said in the video player above.