There has been much confusion on how to get a Real ID so we spoke with Jamie Garza, a spokesman at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, to get the facts on the proper procedure to obtain one.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- What to know about Real ID: Here are the top questions and answers
- Real ID requirement coming soon; DMV expert shares facts on how to obtain one
- Californians can use driver's license to fly until Oct. 1, 2020
- DMV to send letters to Calif. residents who may not have valid REAL ID
- 150K Californians affected by Real ID delay may see relief
- Getting a Real ID turns into ordeal for Saratoga resident
- Oakland-based startup charging $94 to wait in DMV lines
- California's Real ID extension extended again allowing state's driver license to be used to fly
- Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
- Audit: CA DMV worker slept on the job daily for nearly 4 years
- California rolls out digital license plate pilot program