7 On Your Side

Don't have a Real ID yet? TSA spokesperson explains what to use for flying instead

By
EMBED <>More Videos

So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all remember the TSA security lines, but do you remember all the ID rules? We were told we would be left at the gate if we didn't get the more secure Real ID driver's license. Well, only about half of us got through the DMV lines before the pandemic slowed things down. So that begs a question: What's the deal with Real ID?

Lorie Dankers is a spokesperson for the TSA. "Last year, at the onset of the pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security delayed the enforcement date for Real ID," she says.

Then it was delayed a second time.

"Since then," Dankers says, "with the Biden administration coming in, they have extended the real ID enforcement deadline to May 3, 2023."

RELATED: REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic

So for now, your current driver's license works even if you don't have one that's Real ID compliant... and even if -- get this -- it has expired.

"If your driver's license or your passport, or whatever form of ID you're planning to use at the checkpoint, is expired, TSA will accept that document for up to one year past the expiration date," says Dankers.

If you don't have a license or it is more than a year out of date, 7 On Your Side viewer Carol Epps offers this idea as a work around: get a passport card. You might have bought one when you got your passport; if not, you can get one now.

"I'm prepared, I'm ready to go, but a lot of people don't know that they can use that card as a Real ID," Epps says. "They don't have any idea, and some people don't even know they can get it with their passport."

There are restrictions on how a passport card can be used and there are other IDs accepted for air travel.

Visit TSA's website for a guide that can help you sort things out further.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscotravelair travelconsumer watchtsareal id7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces possible discipline by State Bar
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Fire destroys home of man convicted of defrauding 80 homeowners
Ticket reseller blames COVID for delay on $1,600 BottleRock passes
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News