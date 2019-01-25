DMV

Oakland-based startup charging $94 to wait in DMV lines

People wait at the DMV in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

An Oakland-based startup is charging $94 for someone to go to the DMV before it opens and hold your place in line for hours so you don't have to.

VOTE: Would you pay $94 to have someone wait in a DMV line for you


The service will have a concierge text you when they get to the DMV. They'll update you as needed. You show up when the DMV opens and you'll get your ticket number immediately.

