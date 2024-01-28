49ers fans rally for NFC Championship as foundation hopes to sell more specialty license plates

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Anticipation is running high across the Bay Area as 49ers fans gear up for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

From rallies to sporting goods stores, Niners faithful were out in full swing Saturday.

The 49ers Foundation is also hoping the fanbase will help propel its specialty license plates across the finish line.

Proceeds from the plates will go to the 49ers Foundation and California State Parks, but time is running out. The DMV requires at least 7,500 people to register for the plates by the end of May, and as of earlier this month the DMV still needed roughly 4,000 more people to sign up order to print the plates.

