Cruise pausing driverless taxi operations in all markets; says it's reviewing 'processes, systems'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cruise announced Thursday night that it is pausing its driverless taxi operations in all markets to "examine processes, systems, and tools."

This announcement comes after the California Department of Motor Vehicles said on Tuesday it was suspending the company's autonomous vehicle deployment and driverless testing permits amid public safety concerns.

The suspension is effective immediately.

In a statement posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cruise said the pause will allow them to "reflect on how we can better operate in a way that will earn public trust."

It also went on to say that this pause is not related to any new on-road incidents and supervised autonomous vehicle operations will continue.

In early October, a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car that "launched" her in front of a Cruise autonomous vehicle in San Francisco. According to a report, the AV detected the crash, bringing the car to a stop. However, as it attempted to pull over to get out of the way it pulled the woman forward around 20 feet.

The DMV says it will not allow Cruise to use its self-driving cars until inspectors deem them safe and there is not a set timeline for when that will happen.

