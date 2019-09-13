birth

Baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces

GERMANTOWN, TN - -- A baby born in Germantown, Tennessee, entered the world this past Wednesday, Sept. 11. But her birth carries a special significance on a day known for tragedy.

Christina Malone-Brown was born at 9:11 p.m. Her weight? 9 pounds, 11 ounces. She's already garnering lots of attention for the three links to 9/11.

Her parents, Cametrione Malone-Brown and Justin Brown, were thrilled to find joy on a usually somber day.
The parents said their doctor told them "Oh my God! This is 9-11, 9-11, 9-11 baby."

"I've never seen it in 38 years," patient care coordinator Rachel Laughlin said. "It just makes her a even more special little girl that she already is."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseebirth
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTH
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
US fertility rate falls to record low
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in wrong-way crash on Hwy 85 in Mountain View
Sorry tourists: Cable car service suspended for 10 days
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and unhealthy air peak today
2 killed after being hit by train in Berkeley
Mixed reactions after Democratic debate at SF watch party
With Authority: Yoga Trap Bae
SJ nonprofit prepares for first big clean-up since thieves stole equipment
Show More
SF Republican Party Chair weighs in on the Democratic debate
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
BART reports death on tracks at 24th Street station in SF
Otis the Pug: How Instagram-famous dog was found after stolen from SF apartment
Salesforce donates $17.2 million for schools in SF, Oakland
More TOP STORIES News