ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- East Bay congressman announces 2020 bid, BART increasing security, gas prices rising. Here are your top stories for Tuesday.Representative Eric Swalwell is joining the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination. He made the announcement on the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Monday night. Today, Rep. Swalwell is in Florida for a town hall about the Parkland shooting. He says ending gun violence is his top priority. He will return to Dublin, Calif. for a rally at Dublin High School on Sunday, April 14.BART riders may notice more BART police on their commute. The transit agency is launching a new crackdown on fare evaders. BART police are also wearing high-visibility vests to provide an additional layer of presence.AAA says this past week, California saw the biggest price increase nationwide at $0.18 a gallon. The average cost is now $3.80 -- the highest in the nation. Prices began rising last month, when the Valero refinery in Benicia stopped production because of smoky emissions. The production of summer-blend gasoline and tighter supplies are also boosting prices.