ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area churches honor Notre Dame, distracted driving on the rise, Oakland's plan to stop sideshows. Here are your top stories for Tuesday.
A new study from Zendrive finds more drivers distracted by their cell phones while behind the wheel. Researchers say drivers in San Jose spend more than 8-percent of their driving time on their phones. Zendrive ranks San Jose the 12th most distracted city in the U.S.
Oakland police will have help from other law enforcement agencies this weekend to prevent sideshows. A sideshow involving 100 cars and 1,000 people broke out Sunday night, at 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard. The crowd torched a semi-truck and an AC transit bus. The semi-truck driver was threatened at gunpoint. A sheriff's deputy was seriously injured.
Bay Area churches are offering prayer services in solidarity of Paris, after the fire at Notre Dame. Grace Cathedral in San Francisco will pray tomorrow night. Parishioners at Saint Dominic's say the fire is a huge loss.
