Ask Finney: Amazon Deliveries, Selective Service System, Homeowners Association Palm Trees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Mark from Windsor asked: I have had four late shipments from Amazon.com. They are not following the "guaranteed delivery" date. Is this OK?
Answer 1:
No, it's not OK, if you're following the rules, and ordered on time. Amazon has a countdown timer that tells you when you must order to get the product on time. If you kept track, they should not be late. If Amazon doesn't meet their guaranteed delivery date, and you followed all the rules, they will refund any shipping fees. Delivery speeds can vary if you're an Amazon Prime member or not. There is some fine print if there are natural disasters. You can contact Amazon by phone at (888)-280-4331 or online.
Question 2:
Janice from Petaluma asked: My son received a letter from the Selective Service System. It said we have ten days to register or he would face a fine and even imprisonment. How can I find out if this is real?
Answer 2:
The Selective Service System does mail a reminder to make sure 18 year old men register. By law, they must register within 30 days of their birthday. You can register with the Selective Service System by mail or online. It will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and social security number (if registering online). If you don't register, you can be denied federal jobs, student loans, and other benefits. Failing to register may lead to imprisonment for *up to* five years and a fine *up to* $250,000. If you haven't registered, men have until *before* turning 26 years old, to register.
For more information, here is another link to the Selective Service System.
Question 3:
Jennifer asked: My Homeowners Association plans to cut down a palm tree in front of my home. Can I prevent them from cutting it down?
Answer 3:
Probably not. Generally, these types of decisions are made at meetings that you could have attended. That is why it is a good idea to always read the minutes of upcoming meetings, so you can keep track of what is going on. That said, it never hurts to call the H-O-A board members and ask for the tree's reprieve.
