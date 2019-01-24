BART

BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop

EMBED </>More Videos

BART's approval rating has hit a record low, but the transit agency's board is hoping a reinvestment plan will make improvements. (AP)

Jobina Fortson
The discussion amongst BART's board of directors at their annual workshop on Thursday opened up with a strong statement from their general manager.

"Trains are on time and we've really hit it and we've hit perfection," Grace Crunican, BART's general manager said. "But, when you walk on that train and it smells to high heaven and you have a gag reaction, you got to get off the train or you got to ride in it uncomfortable."

Crunican hit right on the nose of one of the largest issues the Bay Area is grappling with, homelessness, and in turn safety. Those elements were just two of the concerns made by more than 5,000 customers in a recent survey.

RELATED: New report shows BART approval rating hits record low

BART's approval rating has hit a record low. Customer satisfaction was down to 56 percent this past year.

"We have a reinvestment plan and I think the magic is really what can we do now to respond to the concerns our riders have?" said BART Board of Directors President Bevan Dufty.

VIDEO: BART Board President reacts to low customer satisfaction rating
EMBED More News Videos

BART Board President Bevan Dufty reacted to new, record low approval ratings for the transit agency.



That reinvestment plan is called Horizon 2027. This year there will be major changes like the Silicon Valley extension, a youth fare discount program, more than 40 new escalators, 24 new canopies, 1,200 new cars and maybe an ambassador program.

"I'd like to have BART employees that are trained in de-escalation that are riding the trains," Dufty said. "That's what riders want to see."

Thursday's discussion was just that, a discussion. What next? How do will BART improve now? 2019 needs to be better.

VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing

"We understand our riders are unhappy and we respect that," Dufty said.

Nothing was voted on during Thursday's meeting. It's held to give the board a clearer direction for where they're headed for the year.

Take a look at more stories and videos about BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyBARTbay areatrainscommutingtrain safetytrafficmass transitbart policebuilding a better bay areaSan FranciscoOaklandFremontWalnut CreekDaly City
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART seeking buyers for hundreds of old cars going out of service
BART
What is the best way to BART to possible A's new stadium?
VIDEO: Fight erupts on BART train
BART makes changes to help clean up downtown San Francisco stations
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
More BART
SOCIETY
Disneyland changing park infrastructure to prep for 'Star Wars' land
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Fremont gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
More Society
Top Stories
Shutdown: Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail
Woman killed in hit and run crash in San Jose
Fremont gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Mueller grand jury could start feeling the pinch of the government shutdown
Accuweather Forecast: A tale of two seasons
Walmart hiring truck drivers with starting pay at nearly $90K
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
49ers to get $36 million refund in Levi's Stadium property tax appeal
Show More
Hulu dropping price as Netflix raises theirs
Super Bowl 2019 will have male cheerleaders for first time ever
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
SFMTA to tackle pedestrian safety in Central Richmond
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
More News