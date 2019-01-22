BART approval rating reportedly hits record low

If you ride BART often, you probably won't be surprised that the agency's approval has hit a record low, according to the Chronicle.BART's board of directors will dissect a new survey showing a 13-percent drop in satisfaction over the past three years.The two main reasons: crime and filth.The goal is to get on a correction course by 2027, after a new fleet of trains, tracks, and controls are in full operation.BART says it's working to fix the issues, in hopes of making it a world-class system again.