building a better bay area

Unlikely duo: BART and Salvation Army teaming up this holiday season to help the homeless

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is on a mission for building a better Bay Area. We're highlighting help and solutions to tough issues like homelessness. This holiday season, BART is teaming up with an unlikely partner to offer a helping hand.

Salvation Army red kettle bell ringers, haven't been allowed to collect donations inside BART stations, ever-- until now.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: BART Week

"BART and the Salvation Army partnering, makes a lot of sense," said BART rider Steve Buckley.

The longtime charity is teaming up with BART this holiday season to help the homeless. All 48 stations are going to have red kettles and bell ringers.

BART's Board President Bevan Dufty acknowledges what many riders already know. Homelessness is a huge issue on BART trains and in stations. ABC7 News has shown you the very real images up close. But contributions from the public may help.

"The money you give is going to be spent on people we encounter in the system to be housed or given drug treatment," said BART Board President Bevan Dufty.

RELATED: Providing 'hope' for the homeless in San Jose

The Salvation Army will spend the money in the county where it's collected.

Homeless advocate Jennifer Friedenbach praises the new, kinder move from BART.

"In the past, BART has had a police response to homelessness, but having outreach workers trying to think of a more effective response is positive," said Friedenbach with San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandbuilding a better bay areasalvation armyhomelessdonationsbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Concern grows after 24th pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle this year in San Jose
Phil Matier shares insight on SF's Navigation Center slated to open in Dec.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Man who died in custody in Sonoma County mistaken for car thief
All 119 SF sirens are going silent-- for now
Show More
Gilroy community continues to rally around shooting survivors
Video: Marines fight inside SoCal Walmart on Black Friday
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet
Baby Yoda, internet's favorite meme, has its own toy line
More TOP STORIES News