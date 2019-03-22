Ly Tong who was major figure in San Jose's Vietnamese community has died

SAN DIEGO (KGO) -- A major figure in San Jose's Vietnamese community who was known worldwide for opposing communism has died.ABC7 News Interviewed Ly Tong in 2008 during his hunger strike to protest plans to re-name San Jose's Little Saigon.Tong earned the name "Vietnamese James Bond."He flew for South Vietnam's Air Force, fighting alongside Americans, during the Vietnam war.Many Vietnamese refugees consider Tong to be a freedom fighter.He died Friday of lung failure at a San Diego hospital surrounded by his family.Ly Tong was 74-years-old.