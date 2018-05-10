ROBIN WILLIAMS

Book about Robin Williams to be released

A new book tracing the final few months of Robin Williams's life is set to be released later this month. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

by Baraka N. Burks
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new book tracing the final few months of Robin Williams' life is set to be released later this month.

It's called, "Robin."

The author, Dave Itzkoff, used information from the late actor's family members and closest confidants, including fellow actor and comedian, Billy Crystal.

The book touches on the challenges, both professionally and personally, Williams faced in the months preceding his death.

It also talks about the August morning Rebecca Spencer, Williams's longtime personal assistant, found him hanging by a belt inside his bedroom.

Before making the discovery, she slipped a note under his door to see if he was okay.

After getting no response, she used a paper clip to force open the lock, and that's when she made the horrifying discovery.

"Robin" is set to be released May 15th.

