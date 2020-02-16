Society

Chicago family offering $1K reward for missing 70-year-old wedding album

CHICAGO -- A Chicago family is making a plea Saturday, hoping someone can help them get back a nearly 70-year-old wedding album.

It's one of Leatha Charles' most treasured memories of her late husband.

Their daughter had the album in Florida and she recently mailed it back to her mother.

Though the post office says it was delivered, Mrs. Charles never received it, according to the family.

They are now offering a $1,000 reward for its return.

The album includes pictures taken of Mrs. Charles and her husband on their wedding day in 1952.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagopost officephotographyweddingreward
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Americans to be evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise
Fans wait for hours for possible sighting of Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix' set in SF
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
San Jose's Aaron Gordon finishes 2nd in NBA Dunk Contest
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Two women attacked on SF Embarcadero, suspect in custody
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Show More
El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police in life-threatening condition
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
Tessa Majors murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
More TOP STORIES News