Society

Circus Circus to temporarily house University of Nevada, Reno students after dorm explosion

RENO (KGO) -- Circus Circus Reno will be home to some University of Nevada students when the fall semester begins in two weeks.

RELATED: 'Mechanical failure' blamed for University of Nevada dorm explosion

An explosion in a campus dorm last month severely damaged the building. It left the university with no dorm rooms for about 1,300 students.

Circus Circus has agreed to provide temporary housing until the dorm is repaired.

Shuttle buses will take students between campus and the casino resort in downtown Reno.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadacollege studentscasinoexplosionhousingcollege
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO to ban plastic water bottle sales
WATCH TODAY: Housing Crisis Town Hall
Case against man accused of killing Nia Wilson postponed
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
AccuWeather Forecast: Modest warming begins today
Mock guac: High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
$1,200 a month bunk beds aim to help ease SF's housing crisis
Show More
Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
EB I-80 reopens after big rig overturns in Pinole
With Authority: MLB Trade Deadline A Dud? Giants and A's Grades, Crying over Cartoons
More TOP STORIES News