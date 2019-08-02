Circus Circus to temporarily house University of Nevada, Reno students after dorm explosion

RENO (KGO) -- Circus Circus Reno will be home to some University of Nevada students when the fall semester begins in two weeks.An explosion in a campus dorm last month severely damaged the building. It left the university with no dorm rooms for about 1,300 students.Circus Circus has agreed to provide temporary housing until the dorm is repaired.Shuttle buses will take students between campus and the casino resort in downtown Reno.